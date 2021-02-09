Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$47.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AP.UN. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.84.

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$36.93 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$31.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

