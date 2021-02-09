Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALSMY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Alstom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alstom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas raised Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Alstom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of ALSMY opened at $5.26 on Monday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

