Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.75 ($59.71).

Shares of ALO stock opened at €44.10 ($51.88) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.88. Alstom SA has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

About Alstom SA (ALO.PA)

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

