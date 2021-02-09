Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $38.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after buying an additional 1,681,630 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 257.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 182,731 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 205.29 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

