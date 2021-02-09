Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMED. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.29.

Amedisys stock opened at $305.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.07 and a 200-day moving average of $256.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

