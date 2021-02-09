American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,222 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $59,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $232.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,660. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.10 and its 200 day moving average is $237.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

