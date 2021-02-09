Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.68

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.68 and last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 1708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $880,680. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

