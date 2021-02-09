Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,114. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.80. 47,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,053. The stock has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.54. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

