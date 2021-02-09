Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $11.40 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $202,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $1,777,016 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

