AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) were up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.91. 4,199,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,901,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.14.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AMMO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

