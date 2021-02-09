AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AMS in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get AMS alerts:

OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. AMS has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

About AMS

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.