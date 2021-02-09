Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Up 14.9%

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) were up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 6,174,811 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,355,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 29.2% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 13,158,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 1,008.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,958 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,452,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,364 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 80.7% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,720 shares during the period. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

