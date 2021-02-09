Analysts Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to post $115.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.60 million to $120.00 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $107.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $472.30 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $526.50 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $535.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACLS. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,697. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

