Analysts Anticipate Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.12 Million

Analysts expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to post sales of $25.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.94 million and the highest is $25.30 million. Energy Recovery reported sales of $15.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full year sales of $117.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $117.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $99.38 million, with estimates ranging from $98.76 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Energy Recovery.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 9,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $135,302.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,821 shares in the company, valued at $830,315.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,318 shares of company stock worth $2,610,208 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after buying an additional 34,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 67.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.65 million, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.