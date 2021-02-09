Analysts Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Post -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.76). Epizyme also posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($2.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33.

In other news, Director Carl Goldfischer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $69,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,343 shares of company stock worth $202,079. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Epizyme by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 189,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Epizyme by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

