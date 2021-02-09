Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post sales of $77.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.76 million. The Bancorp posted sales of $59.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year sales of $315.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.65 million to $319.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $346.85 million, with estimates ranging from $339.79 million to $353.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on TBBK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TBBK opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the third quarter worth $120,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

