Analysts Anticipate Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Turning Point Brands reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Turning Point Brands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPB traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,525. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

