Analysts Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.46. VICI Properties posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VICI Properties.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.64. 2,984,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213,177. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

