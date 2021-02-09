Analysts Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Agenus also posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agenus.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,481,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,422 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 117.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 498,939 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 141.9% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 656,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 286,075 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGEN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. 3,845,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,626. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $996.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.86.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

