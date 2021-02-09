Analysts Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.97 Million

Brokerages predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report sales of $90.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.00 million and the highest is $93.80 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $85.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $356.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $347.70 million to $367.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $360.22 million, with estimates ranging from $348.60 million to $376.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGBN shares. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. G.Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Gabelli raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 91,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 185,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGBN stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,574. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

