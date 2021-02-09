Analysts Expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Kamada posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.10. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $13.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Kamada during the second quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kamada by 61.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter worth $276,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kamada by 17.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kamada by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

