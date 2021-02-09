Analysts Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.99 Million

Analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will report sales of $23.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.60 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $58.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $241.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.62 million to $247.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $209.49 million, with estimates ranging from $192.52 million to $226.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $465.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 20.5% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 106,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 31.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 35.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

