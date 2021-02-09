Analysts Set ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) PT at $47.00

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADCT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.48. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

