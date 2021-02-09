Analysts Set Expectations for Select Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Select Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $0.72 per share for the year.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 11.15%.

SLCT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Select Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

NASDAQ SLCT opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. Select Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $185.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $42,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 268.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 45,646 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 365.0% in the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 277,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 218,211 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 45.5% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Select Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 850,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 37,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

