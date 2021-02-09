Analysts Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target at $26.20

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $27.74 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $14,300,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,915,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

