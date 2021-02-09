Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/8/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pioneer Natural is a leading upstream energy firm with a massive footprint in Permian Basin — the most prolific oil resource in the United States. Notably, it has acquired Parsley Energy through a $4.5 billion all-stock accord, which boosted its Permian presence. In the oil-rich basin, the combined company is estimated to have 930,000 net acres with a daily production capacity of 558 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Also, its proved reserves grew by 65% following the deal, which will be converted into its incremental cash flows. Moreover, the company is targeting a total annual return to shareholders to be 10% or more. Additionally, the firm has a strong balance sheet, with low debt. This will boost its financial flexibility. Consequently, Pioneer Natural is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

1/21/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $138.00 to $139.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $154.00.

1/14/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $151.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $132.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $142.00.

1/7/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $123.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pioneer Natural is a leading upstream energy firm with a footprint in Permian — the most prolific oil resource in the United States. Notably, it has agreed to acquire Parsley Energy through a $4.5 billion all-stock deal. In the Permian, the combined company will have 930,000 net acres with a daily production capacity of 558 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Its proved reserves will likely rise by 65%. Moreover, the company is targeting a total annual return to shareholders to be 10% or more. Also, the firm has a strong balance sheet, with low debt. However, rising production costs will hurt the company's bottom line. Moreover, the weak oil price has been disrupting Pioneer Natural’s upstream operations. Also, rising costs will hurt the upstream company’s profit levels. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

12/23/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.22. The stock had a trading volume of 113,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,781. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $147.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 126.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

