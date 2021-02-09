Analyzing Cactus (NYSE:WHD) and Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY)

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) and Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Cactus pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Jutal Offshore Oil Services pays an annual dividend of $4.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.1%. Cactus pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cactus has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cactus and Jutal Offshore Oil Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cactus $628.41 million 3.60 $85.61 million $1.86 16.13 Jutal Offshore Oil Services $254.76 million 0.51 $640,000.00 N/A N/A

Cactus has higher revenue and earnings than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cactus and Jutal Offshore Oil Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cactus 0 5 6 1 2.67 Jutal Offshore Oil Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cactus currently has a consensus price target of $23.71, indicating a potential downside of 20.98%. Given Cactus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cactus is more favorable than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Profitability

This table compares Cactus and Jutal Offshore Oil Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cactus 11.96% 14.25% 9.00% Jutal Offshore Oil Services N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Cactus shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Cactus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cactus beats Jutal Offshore Oil Services on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as 3 service centers in Eastern Australia. Cactus, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Jutal Offshore Oil Services

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is engaged in providing integrated professional services to offshore oil & gas as well as shipbuilding industries. The Company offers its services. Its oil & gas services comprise construction of oil and gas facilities; technical support services; design, procurement and fabrication of oil & gas processing equipment and procurement services. Services provided by Jutal to the shipbuilding industry include tank coating and general coating, electrical installation and commissioning, fabrication of steel structures and pipelines and comprehensive project management. Services for civil and engineering industry include design, supply and installation of aluminum alloy formwork and large system steel formwork for concrete construction, as well as design, fabrication and installation of steel structures in high-rise buildings, bridges and various podiums and halls. Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, Peoples’ Republic of China.

