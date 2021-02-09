Analyzing Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Voyager Therapeutics and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 8 5 0 2.38 Omni Bio Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.54, suggesting a potential upside of 62.88%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than Omni Bio Pharmaceutical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -60.61% -66.46% -17.92% Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $104.39 million 2.76 -$43.60 million ($1.21) -6.36 Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Voyager Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has a beta of -24.11, indicating that its share price is 2,511% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Omni Bio Pharmaceutical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia; and alpha-synuclein program for synucleinopathies, Parkinson's disease, Lewy Body Dementia, and multiple system atrophy. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with the University of Massachusetts; and ClearPoint Neuro, Inc., as well as collaborations with Brammer Bio and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to support the development of its gene therapy programs. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Omni Bio Pharmaceutical

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It holds a license to use patent for the treatment of diabetes using plasma-derived alpha-1 antitrypsin (p-AAT), a protein that is purified from human blood. The company also holds licenses for the use of patents and patent applications covering the use of p-AAT in the treatment of cellular transplantation and graft rejection, radiation protection, bacterial and viral diseases, myocardial remodeling, and inflammatory bowel disease indications. In addition, it holds licenses for patent applications covering compositions of various Fc-AAT constructs. Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

