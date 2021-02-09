Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -76.84 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,209.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $3,142,756.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,387,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,211 shares of company stock valued at $21,867,125. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAN. Piper Sandler raised Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

