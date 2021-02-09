Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 115,756 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,756 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in General Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in General Electric by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.47. 266,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,109,070. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

