Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 4,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Corteva by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after buying an additional 896,582 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Corteva by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

