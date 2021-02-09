Anderson Hoagland & Co. Makes New $11.71 Million Investment in Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFLQ)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFLQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,000. Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF ETF Shares accounts for 1.9% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF ETF Shares by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VFLQ traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.01.

