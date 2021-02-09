Anderson Hoagland & Co. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $78.98. 1,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,157. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

