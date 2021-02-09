Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 26,326 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,326 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.98. 108,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,219,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.