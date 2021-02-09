Andrew Kirkman Buys 69 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) (LON:CLI) insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £149.04 ($194.72).

Shares of CLI opened at GBX 218.50 ($2.85) on Tuesday. CLS Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 282.91 ($3.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £890.16 million and a P/E ratio of 9.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 217.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 208.54.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments.

