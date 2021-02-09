Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anixa Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $37,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANIX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,158. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.58.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

