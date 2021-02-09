Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 158,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

NLY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,502,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

