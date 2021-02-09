Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. Anterix has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $47,302.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008. 6.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

