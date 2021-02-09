Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Shares Gap Up to $4.65

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $5.95. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 258,880 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$206.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39.

About Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

