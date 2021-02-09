Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Trading Up 25.1%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) shares were up 25.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 55,361,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 22,647,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APHA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $11.75 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.28.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aphria by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Aphria by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 316,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Aphria by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 181,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

