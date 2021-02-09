Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $53.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,348,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,365 shares of company stock worth $21,570,737 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 75.28%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

