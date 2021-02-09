Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Cut by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 2.7% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

