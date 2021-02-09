Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.

APTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

NASDAQ APTX opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $262.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%. On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 5,066.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 126.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 14.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.