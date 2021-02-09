ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Price Up 5.2%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.50. Approximately 283,241 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 170,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.

ARCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

