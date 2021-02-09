Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. Argo Group International reported earnings of ($2.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Argo Group International.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARGO. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Argo Group International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point raised their target price on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Argo Group International by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGO stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 82,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,532. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Argo Group International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.90.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

