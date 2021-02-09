Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 58.2% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 537,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,116,000 after purchasing an additional 197,601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 26.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,312,000 after buying an additional 159,620 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 107.8% in the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $216.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.85. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $221.80.

CHDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

