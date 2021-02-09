Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.35 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 46.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

OC opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.