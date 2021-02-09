Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter worth $1,735,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter worth $423,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter worth $201,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

NYSE:WSO opened at $254.35 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $264.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.11 and a 200 day moving average of $234.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.