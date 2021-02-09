Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Woodward by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $200,365.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,800 shares of company stock worth $15,646,796. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WWD. Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $127.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.43.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

