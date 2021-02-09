Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RealPage were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RP. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in RealPage during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 70.9% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,134 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 83.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,279,000 after purchasing an additional 595,317 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth $17,973,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in RealPage during the third quarter valued at $8,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RP stock opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 160.63 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RP shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

